Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Post $1.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:SFST remained flat at $$53.43 on Friday. 24,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

