Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to announce sales of $253.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.50 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $226.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Duke Realty stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

