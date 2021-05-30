Zacks: Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

IMV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,777. IMV has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $164.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

