Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock worth $19,328,787. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTLA traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,821. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

