Zacks: Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.64. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. 1,383,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $66.62 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

