Zacks: Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

UBA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

UBA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.28. 60,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,858. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 396,430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

