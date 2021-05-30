Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.62.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 783,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.38. 416,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,911. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

