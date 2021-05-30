Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Manulife Financial posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 4,087,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.