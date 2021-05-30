Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.80). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Tricida stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. 183,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $231.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 51,530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tricida by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

