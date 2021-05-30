Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $38,351.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,310 shares in the company, valued at $949,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,437 shares of company stock worth $2,786,873. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

WLDN stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,644. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $455.12 million, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

