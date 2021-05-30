Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Post $6.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post earnings per share of $6.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.20 and the highest is $6.56. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.65 on Friday, hitting $472.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $281.91 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $458.76 and a 200 day moving average of $447.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

