Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Cohu posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 358.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 257,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,318. Cohu has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after acquiring an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at about $25,357,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.