Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

GILD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 287.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $174,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

