Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Announce $1.88 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $1.95. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 98,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

