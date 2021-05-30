Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Hold

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of IBEX opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.76 million and a PE ratio of -57.21. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IBEX by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IBEX by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.