Zenfuse Price Reaches $0.0838 on Major Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $292,701.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,999,899 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

