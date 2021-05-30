ZeroSwap (ZEE) Hits Market Cap of $27.84 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $27.84 million and $2.57 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

