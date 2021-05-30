ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Achieves Market Cap of $151,992.79

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $151,992.79 and approximately $61.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00076332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.00896553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.74 or 0.08987709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00088119 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

