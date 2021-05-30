Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZM stock opened at $331.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.55. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $167.86 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.81.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

