-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. NeoGenomics also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,756 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after buying an additional 1,386,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,808,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after buying an additional 861,490 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.88 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

