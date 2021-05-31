$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. 389,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,768. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

