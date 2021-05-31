$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Perrigo by 5,033.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 139,619 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 1,724,839 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 138,591 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after buying an additional 363,776 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

