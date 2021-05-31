$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $39.18 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

