$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $39.18 on Friday. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.