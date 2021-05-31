$0.78 EPS Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBTB opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.70. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 61,692 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

