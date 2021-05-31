$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.85. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $12.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Shares of MU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,330,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,032,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

