$1.94 Million in Sales Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post $1.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $3.63 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $2.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $7.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARAV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 87,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,024. Aravive has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

