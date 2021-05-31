12,566 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 298,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 161,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 48,342 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 55,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000.

Shares of EJAN opened at $30.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

