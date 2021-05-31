151,639 Shares in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Columbus McKinnon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,926. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

