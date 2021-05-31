18,000 Shares in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $37.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.54. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

