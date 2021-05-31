$2.31 EPS Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the lowest is $2.29. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $11.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.13. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 142.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after buying an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $5,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.