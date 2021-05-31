$216.28 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to post $216.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.83 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $110.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $921.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.54 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $914.69 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 328,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,324. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $724.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

