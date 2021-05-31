23,156 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,543,000 after buying an additional 19,141,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,021,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,351,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 2,135,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,370,000 after buying an additional 440,964 shares in the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

