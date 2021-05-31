2,453 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,453 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $405.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.02. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.