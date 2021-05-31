$3.12 EPS Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to announce earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. The Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $13.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

NYSE COO opened at $393.45 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.57.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

