$396.78 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report $396.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.67 million to $399.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $374.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.36. 124,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.29. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $279.01 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

