$48.13 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $48.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.45 million to $52.80 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $20.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $167.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.30 million to $175.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.53 million, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $248.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXK. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $2,997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 214,409 shares during the period. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,726. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

