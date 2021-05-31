$494.70 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report $494.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.20 million and the lowest is $494.20 million. National Vision reported sales of $260.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Vision by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.67. 298,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,309. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. National Vision has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

