$511.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce $511.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.30 million and the highest is $515.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $371.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Shares of SFIX opened at $53.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

