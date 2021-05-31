$60.25 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce sales of $60.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the highest is $65.30 million. Twin Disc reported sales of $59.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $212.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $217.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $238.80 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $253.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWIN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 4,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,026. The firm has a market cap of $188.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

