$68.69 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to report $68.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $282.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $285.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $326.79 million, with estimates ranging from $321.49 million to $335.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Certara stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.