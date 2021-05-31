$794.09 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post $794.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.20 million and the lowest is $785.06 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $512.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,907 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 85.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. 81,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

