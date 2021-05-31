800 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

