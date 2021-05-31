$827.65 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce sales of $827.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $820.00 million and the highest is $835.00 million. Ciena posted sales of $894.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,160. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. 1,304,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,217. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.