87,399 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 87,399 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $211,918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $218.54 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.63.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.91.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

