89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of 89bio worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETNB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 89bio by 18,061.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 434,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $2,318,188.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETNB opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $379.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

