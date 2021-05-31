$9.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report $9.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.53 billion and the lowest is $9.46 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $8.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $23.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

NTR stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.15. 3,179,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,010. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

