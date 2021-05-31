9,173 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,856,000 after buying an additional 983,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $49,852,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.