9,174 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUSB opened at $49.39 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85.

