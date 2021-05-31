AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

AAON has raised its dividend payment by 46.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AAON to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $66.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. AAON has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

