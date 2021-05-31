AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,434 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.71% of AAON worth $62,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,541,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,436,000 after acquiring an additional 238,907 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 57,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

AAON stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

